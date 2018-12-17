Oryx Rotana Welcomes Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs

The kids engaged in decorating special cookies made for them with the colours of the Qatari flag.

In celebration of Qatar National Day Festivities, Oryx Rotana, the five-star luxury business hotel in Doha hosted Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs along with their parents and the management. Moreover, the hotel will be launching a bundle of offers specially curated for QND on the 18th of December.

During the event, Oryx Rotana’s team members made sure to make this occasion an unforgettable moment in the minds and hearts of the children of Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs by creating a distinctive atmosphere for them, where they were able to have a great time in a distinguished ambience and warm hospitality. The kids engaged in decorating special cookies made for them with the colours of the Qatari flag. The visit was concluded with a lunch buffet at Choices and exciting giveaways for the children.

Moreover, to celebrate the 140th year Qatar National Day on December 18, Oryx Rotana will be offering 40% discount on breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets at Choices restaurant, QAR 40 pastry and coffee combo at Sky lounge, a special rate of QAR 140 on Tuesday Tapas Galore at The Cellar and QAR 140 for a mixed grilled platter at Al Nafourah Garden.

On this occasion, Mr. Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Oryx Rotana said: “Qatar National Day is a precious occasion in the hearts of all living on this beloved land. To celebrate this occasion along with the entire community, we carefully thought of an array of offers in all our outlets by providing the highest levels of upscale and unmatched services to our guests in a special National Day themed atmosphere.

“It was a delight to host the children from Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs as they are an important part of the society. To see the children enjoy their day at the hotel was a very satisfying experience for all of us,” he added.

From his side, Mr. Amir Al Mulla, Managing Director of Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs praised the efforts by the management and staff of Oryx Rotana and expressed his gratitude for hosting a splendid event for patients with special needs on the occasion of the National Day. “Children with special needs are an integral part of the social fabric, and today’s initiative is in line with our objectives to involve our kids in various occasions, events and initiatives taking place in town,” he said.