Osn Brings New Seasons of House of Cards, the Last Kingdom, the Gifted and More, Exclusively to Screens Across the Mena Region This November

Brace yourselves to watch the most awaited shows of the season only with OSN. The region’s leading entertainment network is bringing forth a a spectacular line-up of fresh and exclusive programming this November.

From the highly anticipated new seasons of popular series such as House of Cards final season, which comes to viewers in the Middle East at the same time as the US, to brand new Arabic shows and thought provoking documentaries-premiering every Saturday, OSN’s November line-up offers irresistible and exclusive entertainment.

Subscribers can also look forward to a range of outstanding content from top studios including National Geographic, Discovery, NBC and E! Entertainment, all set to further enhance this season’s offering. OSN subscribers can also watch and catch up anytime, anywhere and on any device with OSN Play.

OSN Series First HD

The Gifted, season 2

Based on Marvel comics X-Men universe. In a world where mutated humans are treated with distrust and fear, an institute for mutants battles to achieve peaceful coexistence with humanity. The Gifted premieres on Thursday 1 November, at 10pm (KSA).

House of Cards, season 6

On screens in the Middle East at the same time as the US, the multiple Emmy award winning show is back for its final season. Set in Washington, D.C, the final season of the show will follow Claire Underwood as she succeeds her husband to the presidency, moving from first lady to the first female president of the USA. The series premieres on Saturday 3 November, (episodes 1-3), continuing on Sunday 4 November (episodes 4-6) and Monday 5 November (episodes 7-8) at 10pm (KSA), so set your boxes to record and series link for back-to-back viewing. The series will then air weekly every Wednesday night at 10pm (KSA) from Wednesday 7 November and will be available on OSN Play and On Demand.

Outlander, season 4

This multiple Emmy-nominated series is based upon author Diana Gabaldon's historical time travel book series of the same name. An English combat nurse from 1945 is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 where she encounters the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite risings. Premieres exclusively on Saturday 10November, 10pm (KSA).

The Last Kingdom, season 3

Premiering exclusively on Friday 23November, 10pm (KSA), the British historical fiction, adapted from Bernard Cornwell's ‘The Saxon Stories’ is set in the year 872, and England has fallen to the invading Danes, leaving the great kingdom of Wessex standing alone and defiant under the command of King Alfred. Against this turbulent backdrop lives the hero, Uhtred.

OSN First HD - Home of HBO

NEW: Yellowstone, season 1

Premiering Thursday 1 November, 10pm (KSA), this Western drama follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. With their land under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park - the family have to fight to protect the land they love.

Shooter, season 3

A conspiracy thriller that follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe), a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. Premieres Tuesday 6November, 9pm (KSA).

NEW: Reality Check: Documentaries on OSN First HD - Home of HBO

OSN’s dedicated documentaries block, ‘Reality Check’, offers factual fans a roster of cerebral content every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 12am, with a topical premiere every Saturday at 8pm (KSA). This month’s favourites include Emmynominated docu-series Great Decisions, 3 November, which takes an in-depth look at critical issues facing America from all angles; Outside The Bubble: On The Road with Alexandra Pelosi, here documentary film-maker and journalist Alexandra Pelosi sets out on a cross-country trip to engage in conversations with fellow Americans to gain an unfiltered understanding of other cultural and social perspectives. Premieres 10 November. Disconnected, 17November, studies the impact of the modern technology, the internet and social media on society, andJourney in The Danger Zone: Iraq,24November, coinciding with the 15-year anniversary of the fall of Baghdad to a coalition of British and American forces, journalist Adnan Sarwar who was a junior commander in the British Army, returns to explore present day Iraq and asks what the future holds for the country.

OSN Series Comedy HD

Speechless, season 3

The show revolves around a family with three kids. The eldest teen, JJ, is challenged with cerebral palsy and the show follows how his family and carer deal with his challenges, creating a few new ones for him along the way. Speechless premieres on Friday, 2 November, 8pm (KSA).

Fresh off the Boat, season 5

Premiering on Friday 2 November, 8.30pm (KSA), the series follows the life of Huang (Hudson Yang), and his family as they relocate from Chinatown in Washington D.C. to Orlando, Florida to open a cowboy-themed steakhouse in 1995.

The Simpsons, season 30

This long-running and much-loved animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not the typical family man. In season 30, there will be a satire of The Amazing Race, in which Homer and Marge go on the show. Premieres Monday 5 November, 9.30pm (KSA).

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, season 13

The gang are back for another season of outrageous and immoral behaviour. Five friends with big egos and slightly arrogant attitudes are the proprietors of an Irish tavern in Philadelphia. Premieres Wednesday 7 November, 10pm (KSA).

OSN Living HD

Gino’s Italian Escape

This food and travel show presented by chef Gino D'Acampo, follows Gino as he explores some of Italy's best loved locations through some of the country's dishes and ingredients notable to each region. After experiencing the local dishes, Gino prepares a feast of his own. Premieres Thursday 1 November, 8pm (KSA).

The Taste

The high-stakes cooking competition where flavour is the only thing that matters premieres on Monday 12 November, 8pm (KSA). Hosted by multi award-winning food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson, the critically-acclaimed chef Ludo Lefebvre and legendary food maverick Anthony Bourdain, these presenters judge the contestants as well as compete between themselves.

OSN Yahala Al Oula HD

November will see the third Turkish series slot arriv on OSN Yahala Al Oula HD with brand new shows. Premiering first is a brand new romantic comedy series adaptation of the famous UK and US series ‘Shameless’ “Hekaytna حكايتنا”, starring Hazal Kaya, exclusively on Monday 5 November, 7pm (KSA) on OSN Yahala Al Oula HD. Additionally, popular Turkish drama series like Fadila Khanum wa Banat’ha S2, Al Hob Al A'ama S2, will continue to air on OSN Yahala Al Oula HD.

OSN Yahala Cinema HD

OSN Yahala Cinema HD also brings a stellar line-up of new movies exclusively every Friday at 11pm (KSA), this November. Top highlights include:

Bank Al Hazz بنك الحظ

Saleh, Amr and Zaro (Mohamed Mamdouh, Akram Hosni and Mohamed Tharwat) are three men with different levels of intelligence, but with one goal - to rob a bank. Their goal causes them to fall into several comic incidents. Premieres Friday 2 November.

Al Khalia الخلية

Premiering on Friday 16 November, Al Khalia revolves around the security forces' efforts to combat terrorism and the difficulties they face during their work. It chronicles around a special operations officer who deals with more than one terrorist operation and how he hunts down terrorist cells. Starring Ahmed Ezz, Mohamed Mamdouh, Samer El Masrei, and Amina Khalil.

Other Programming Highlights

Pop-up Channel: Disney Mickey Mouse with OSN

In celebration of Mickey’s 90th birthday, OSN is giving kids and families a dedicated pop-up channel full of marvellous Mickey content from Friday 9 November to Saturday 24 November, on channel 7. Tune in and join the celebration of Disney’s most beloved character including a special film, ‘Mickey's 90th Spectacular’ which will air on 18 November – Mickey’s actual birthday. All content will be available in both English and Arabic.

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018

E! Entertainment

Join E! on Sunday 11 November for the best of the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

First, ‘Live from the Red Carpet’ brings you all the can’t miss moments as the stars and celebs strut their stuff, from 3am (KSA), then see who takes home the awards from 5am (KSA).

Mars, season 2

National Geographic

This docu-drama mixes real-life stories and interviews about exercises designed to further the cause of colonising Mars with a fictional tale of the first manned mission to land there in the year 2033. In season two, it ha been nine years since their landing on Mars and the six original astronauts have developed Olympus Town into a full-fledged colony. Mars premieres, Thursday, 15 November, 8pm (KSA) on National Geographic.

My World to You

TLC

From Tuesday 27 November, 9pm (KSA), join Darine El Khatib as she presents a new perspective on the cultures, traditions, unexplored destinations and foods of the world.

Each episode simulates a day in Darine's life, following her waking up in the morning before she reveals what lies ahead. During her travels, she interacts with locals to discover the culture, heritage and civilizations of the country.

US Mid-Term Elections

Followers of US Politics can catch all the latest news and analysis surrounding the US

mid-term elections on OSN’s wide range of English news channels, get the full story with Fox News, Sky News, CNBC and Bloomberg.