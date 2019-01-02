The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary

Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre is celebrating its 8th years of offering memorable experiences in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre opened its doors in 2010 offering elegant accommodation overlooking the bustling city of Dubai. To mark the celebration of the eighth year, the luxury hotel has revealed eight reasons why this downtown treat is the ultimate choice for city goers, business travelers, honeymooners and tourists alike, all seeking #RCmemories.

Award winning restaurants

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre provides a feast for the senses with distinctive award-winning restaurants that feature fresh, innovative cuisine. From a vibrant Belgian restaurant to a beautiful sunken garden serving delicacies in a traditional Arabic ambiance are amongst the culinary offerings. Enjoy a delectable set menu at Le Cirque or relaxing in a vibrant lounge at Flair No.5.

Location – at the heart of Downtown Dubai

Situated on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offers elegant accommodation overlooking Downtown Dubai. This upscale sanctuary is a luxury hotel that is conveniently situated in the heart of the financial district, just a short drive to Dubai international Airport and five minutes from the tallest building in the world.

Unwind at the award-winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa

This haven of wellness and relaxation is one of the finest wellness centres in the Middle East, offering the very latest treatments using respected local techniques to relax the mind, body and spirit. The Spa was recently awarded number two best spa in the world and number one in the Middle East during the ESPA awards.

The Ritz Carlton kids

Ritz-Kids is an engaging and immersive experience that builds upon the adventures of travel that your child will always treasure. Ritz-Kids was created for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old with an exclusive partnership with Jean-Michel, Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society. His vision is brought to Ritz-Kids through fun activities that appeal to a child's innate love of discovery and sense of curiosity.

The rooms

Capturing the essence of Downtown Dubai, the rooms and suites at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre feature spacious layouts with seating areas and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer abundant natural light and breathtaking views.

The residences

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offers unparalleled accommodation which includes one, two and three bedroom luxury residences. The Ritz-Carlton residences are ideal for families or business travellers who wish to enjoy time in the comfort of the fully serviced apartments with kitchenette.

The Ritz-Carlton Ladies and Gentlemen

The team at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre are dedicated to creating warm and genuine memories for guests. Their knowledge of what the city has to offer and the resort itself brings an added layer of experience to guests stays while their commitment to the comfort of their guests continues to create a new level of hospitality.

Weddings

No two love stories are the same, which is why weddings at The Ritz-Carlton celebrate each couple’s unique story. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offers a beautiful destination that will make every couples’ special day the most memorable.

To celebrate the eight anniversary, Tareq Derbas, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, will arrive at the hotel in a stylish BMW i8 to unveil a light installation in the shape of an 8 to guests.

“We are delighted to be celebrating eight years of providing memorable experiences in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offers a tranquil haven amidst the bustling city - ideal for business and leisure travellers alike; our guests can enjoy everything from exquisite dining to a relaxing spa, luxurious accommodation with stunning city views and the perfect destination wedding venue.” says Tarek Derbas, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

For more information or reservations please call +971 4 372 2628 or email events.dubaiifc@ritzcarlton.com