Rixos Bab Al Bahr: The Largest Mice Destination In the Northern Emirates

Majestically situated in Al Marjan Island is an oasis of luxury that offers a unique experience for all corporate and association gatherings. From expansive indoor venues, outstanding gastronomies to exclusive room rates upon booking 10 rooms and above, and an unparalleled Turkish hospitality, Rixos Bab Al Bahr offers a variety of ultra-all-inclusive meeting and event opportunities to accommodate every group for every occasion.

Boasting its own private entrance while remaining accessible to the lobby, the resort’s Conference Centre holds the record as the biggest MICE destination in the Northern Emirates. It features a spacious lobby area, which doubles as a venue for receptions, breakaway and refreshments, and four conference rooms and halls: Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum.

Set over 840 m2 with the capacity to accommodate up to 880 guests, Ankara functions as the main hall of the resort and can be flexibly configured into two rooms for smaller events. Its three conference rooms, Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum ranging from 105 m2 to 67 m2 respectively is ideal for intimate meetings, with the capacity to accommodate 60 – 120 guests. Event organizers can benefit from advanced audio-visual and IT features, all of which are seamlessly embedded into each venue’s elegant design.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr adds a distinct experience to every event with a tailored spread of food and beverage from an extensive choice of world-class offerings prepared by the executive culinary team. Delegates can enjoy the luxury of coffee breaks featuring premium brews, light refreshments, and sweet and savory snacks, as well as lavish lunch and dinner across the selection of dining venues at the resort.

Designed as a standalone dedicated meetings facility, Rixos Bab Al Bahr’s Convention Centre is the perfect venue for a full range of corporate events may it be gala dinners, exhibitions, meetings and conferences, and is an exciting highlight to Ras Al Khaimah’s offerings for the business industry.