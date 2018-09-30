Save the Date: Mall of the Emirates Announces the Ninth Edition of World of Fashion From October 9 – 13

The five-day event invites fashion lovers to mingle with international and regional style experts.

Majid Al Futtaim - the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia - is hosting the ninth edition of ‘World of Fashion’ at Mall of the Emirates from October 9 to 13 as it shines the limelight on the Autumn/Winter season. The five-day event invites fashion lovers to mingle with international and regional style experts, listen in on live celebrity interviews and presentations, sit front row at stylish shows and learn more about the fast-paced industry during insightful talks and showcases. Mark your fashion calendars for these signature events held exclusively at Mall of the Emirates:

House of Bazaar

The mall’s iconic fashion event will be home to House of Bazaar, in collaboration with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. The city’s most beautiful pop up address invites visitors on a journey through a redesigned pop up installation entering curated rooms of fashion, beauty and wellness. Inside each room industry experts will present an inspirational look into what is trending this season. The new contemporary structure reflects the latest in architecture and interior design seamlessly connected with technology and will have a new room dedicated to stylish living. Visitors can expect house calls from international and regional celebrities, style experts and fashion insiders. House of Bazaar is from October 9 – 13 in the mall’s Central Galleria. Stay tuned for more information to be announced very soon!

SIMPLY Dubai

Back for the third year, SIMPLY Dubai, returns exclusively to Mall of the Emirates with headline international guests and regional influencers. The premier US-based conference, launched exclusively for the region during World of Fashion 2016, is a meeting of digital and creative minds. Guests will hear how the style icons and digital savvy entrepreneurs made their way in the industry. New to this year’s event are male influencers that will take the stage to shed light on their own fashion experiences and share advice, as well as VIP one-on-one styling sessions, live demonstrations and workshops. Hot topic ‘modest fashion’ will be one of the key highlights of this year’s talks as influencers owning the trend will discuss the style and what they think we should expect next. SIMPLY Dubai is on October 11, at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, from 10am to 6pm - tickets available on http://www.simply-inc.com/dubai

Visitors can stay up to date with the mall’s events throughout World of Fashion by downloading the Mall of the Emirates mobile app. The app gives exclusive access to events, tickets, trends, photo galleries, House of Bazaar and SIMPLY Dubai. An added feature on the app this year, customers can view products that featured inside the House of Bazaar from their phones and click to show interest to purchase.

As part of the mall’s Autumn/Winter ’18 campaign, visitors can avail from daily offers and winning opportunities. From September 25 – October 25, shoppers can win AED 15,000 every day, receiving double coupons when shopping in the fashion category. During such a busy period when convenience is paramount, Mall of the Emirates is offering complimentary valet parking for visitors who shop for AED1000 in the mall. Additionally, complimentary Hands Free Shopping delivery will be offered to visitors who make any fashion purchase above AED650.