Season Finales, Festive Specials and a Collection of Brand New Shows Air Exclusively on OSN This December

This festive season, OSN, the region’s leading entertainment network, promises yet another spectacular line-up of exciting and exclusive programming for the whole family. OSN subscribers can also watch and catch up on their favourites at anytime, anywhere and on any device with OSN Play.

New Shows

The Cry

The Cry sees young couple Joanna (Jenna Coleman; Doctor Who, Victoria) and Alistair (Ewen Leslie; Top of the Lake: China Girl) forced to face unthinkable circumstances under the white light of public scrutiny, changing their lives and their relationship forever. Premieres Sunday 16 December at 8pm (KSA), exclusively on BBC First.

Generation M.E.

In this mini-series, Dana Al Tuwarish, a self-made entrepreneur and social media influencer meets other inspirational women from across the Middle East, including Joelle Mardinian, a Lebanese beauty entrepreneur; Saudi fashion designer, Arwa Al Banawi and Egypt’s most prominent marathon-runner and mountaineer, Manal Rostom. Premieres Sunday 23 December at 9pm (KSA),exclusively on E! Entertainment.

Castaways, season 1

In this brand-new reality show contestants are stranded on remote islands and are forced to survive with only scarce resources. Premieres on Friday 28 December at 7pm (KSA), exclusively on OSN Series First HD.

New Seasons

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, season 3

From the mind of legendary comics creator, Stan Lee, comes a bold action-crime series about a brilliant but flawed police officer with the power to control luck. Season three premieres on Tuesday 25 December at 7pm (KSA), exclusively on OSN Series First HD.

Berlin Station, season 3

This spy-thriller continues with Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage) infiltrating different organisations in order to extract information in Germany. Premiering on Sunday 9 December at 10pm (KSA), exclusively on OSN First–Home of HBO.

Hell’s Kitchen, season 16

Hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay this cooking competition sees two teams of chefs put under immense pressure as they compete for the ultimate prize: a job as head chef at a top restaurant. Premieres Tuesday 4 December, 8pm (KSA), exclusively on OSN Living HD.

Holiday Specials

Family Movies on OSN Movies Disney HD

Enjoy a feast of festive family favourites including Frozen (Monday 24 December, 3.15pm KSA), A Christmas Carol starring Jim Carrey (Monday 24 December 5pm KSA),and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Monday 24 December, 6.45pm KSA) amongst others.

Star Wars marathon on OSN Movies HD

The force is strong on OSN, as a four-day Star Wars marathon kicks off on OSN Movies HD. From Monday 10 December to Thursday 13 December, a double bill of the classic movies will air from 6pm (KSA), rounding up with a full day of back-to-back movies on Friday 14 December from 9am (KSA).

ITV CHOICE: Christmas Specials

Bringing festive cheer to homes across the region, ITV Choice, offers a selection of light-hearted entertainment this month. Including Murdoch Mysteries: Home for the Holidays, Monday 24 December, 9pm (KSA), What Would Your Kid Do?, Tuesday 25 December, 9pm (KSA) andPaul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Tuesday 25 December, 9.55pm (KSA).

BBC First:

The festive season comes bearing the gift of simulcast Christmas specials from the BBC, so fans of British soaps and dramas won’t miss out on the big end of year plot lines and twists from long-loved shows such as Eastenders, Casualty, Holby, Doctor Who and Call The Midwife to name a few.Christmas specials willpremier between Tuesday 25 December 2018 and Tuesday 1 January 2019 (please visit the website for times).



Arabic

Arabic customers can watch more episodes from the exciting Turkish series lineup, with Hekaytna حكايتنا at 7pm (KSA), Fadila Khanum w Banat’ha S2 فضيلة خانم وبناتها الجزء الثاني at 9pm (KSA) and Al Hob Al Aama S2 الحب الأعمى الجزء الثاني at 10pm (KSA) exclusively from Sunday to Thursday, on OSN Yahala Al Oula HD.

Egyptian comedy takes centre stage this month with Raghda Motwahasha رغدةمتوحشة

Ramiz Galal works as a makeup artist at a beauty salon in Cairo, and when his life takes an unexpected turn his skillsbecome his saviour in a very surprising way.

Premieres Friday 7 December, at 11pm (KSA), on OSN Yahala Cinema HD.

Pop-up Channel

Nick Jr.: Paw Patrol Pop-Up Channel

Paw Patrol is one of the most popular kid’s shows on the network and this month, kids and families, can enjoy every episode from seasons one to four, all in one place - channel 7, from 13-29 December.

OSN First HD - Home of HBO

Factual fans can make a date with OSN First HD-Home of HBO every Saturday as we premiere a collection of insightful documentaries at 8pm (KSA).

Check out The Truth About Killer Robots, a searing look at AI in modern society, premiering Saturday 8 December; Nothing like a Dame, featuringDames Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith sharing a friendshsip that spans over 50 years, premiering Saturday 22 December. And finally, premiering Saturday 29 December Cosplay Universe explores the rise of the global Comic Con sub-culture.