Sohar International Launches Biometric Authentication for Mobile Banking

In line with its strategy to provide its customers with an unrivalled experience, Sohar International recently integrated biometric authentication technology into its mobile banking services allowing customers to access their accounts using their fingerprints or facial recognition. The biometric security features are not only convenient for the customer but also an important tool to combat financial fraud and identity theft.

Mr Khalil al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Sohar International explained that in today’s technology-driven world, conventional authentication methods are getting superseded by biometric authentication due to many advantages including security, speed, convenience and efficiency. He said: “Many factors are at play in the growth of mobile adoption and the demand for more robust and secure features in mobile apps. Top amongst them is the client expectation to conduct their banking anywhere, anytime, in a protected, more simplified way. Our commitment is to be at the forefront, offering technological solutions that make banking an exciting, convenient and secure experience for our customers.”

Robust security features have been built into Sohar International mobile application with encryption of data exchange based on the best industry standards and a dual factor authentication. Fingerprint authentication is compatible with Android and IOS mobile phones which are fingerprint scanner enabled while Face ID is compatible with newer version iPhones.

Commenting on this functional milestone offering within E-channels, Mr Mujahid Al Zadjali, DGM of Information Technology and Alternate Channels at Sohar International, said, “Many customers still use the same password on several websites, making it easy for cybercriminals to steal their identity. To counteract that, institutions leverage multi-factor authentication such as one-time passwords sent over SMS or email, but customers find the process onerous. In response, biometric authentication using facial, and fingerprint recognition, as well as other biometric techniques require a customer to go through a one-time process to register their fingerprint or face with the application which is fast and convenient. Our approach will be to constantly evolve with regular updates to our app with a dedication to provide better value, greater transparency and a much more innovative banking experience.”

Sohar International ‘one minute banking’ mobile banking application is quick and easy to download and provides customers a secure and convenient 24/7 access to their bank accounts. The smart mobile app has convenient features such as online utility bills and credit card payments, mobile recharge, fund transfers and account operation. Additionally, the app works on all mobile phones and is customized for iPhones and Android with simple icons and menus in both English and Arabic.

With the bank assurance to bring the best IT services around the world to the Sultanate; Sohar International’s multiple E-channels include Internet Banking for individual and corporate clients offering real time online access to customers in performing banking transactions through a web portal. Additionally available is the SMS Banking Services that provides customers with automated alerts of all transactions on the user’s account directly on their mobile phones along with interactive e-Statements offering customers consolidated overview of accounts on a seamless interface for ease of access to financial data.

Furthermore, along with the E-channel suite of products and services, Sohar International operates an extensive network of over 30 conventional branches and provides access to over 1000 ATMs across the country under the ‘OmanNet’ platform.

