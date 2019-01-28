Sohar International Supports Oman Road Safety Association

During the event

Sohar International recently extended support to Oman Road Safety Association (ORSA) as a part of its on-going efforts to promote positive change and community wellbeing under its Sohar Al Atta’ Corporate Social Responsibility Program. The support will enable the launch of a national campaign focussed on spreading awareness about the importance of first aid to minimize injury and anticipated hazards.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Khalil Salim al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Sohar International said, “Thanks to the extensive government efforts and the collaboration of many private and community entities, the National Centre for Statistics and Information reported that road accidents in the Sultanate have seen a substantial decline of over 40% in 2018 as compared to previous years. We at Sohar international believe in sustainability through education and training; hence it gives us pleasure to continue supporting road safety initiatives such as this one focussed on first aid.”

Sohar International has supported ORSA for the fifth year consecutively, with previous collaboration on promoting general safety, pedestrian safety, and child safety among other themes. Building on the strong relationship.

Thanking Sohar International for its contribution, Eng. Amor bin Nasser al Matani said, “Sohar International has been an invaluable partner in our journey to spread awareness on road safety. We believe education is the most resilient defence for achieving our vision of accident-free roads in Oman and we aim to deliver these messages in an effective way to change the attitude and behaviour within the community. We thank them for the support of our first aid campaign and encourage all private entities to join the drive and participate in achieving the accident-free vision.”

Sohar International is a forerunner for the cause of road safety within the sultanate’s financial sector, and has fronted numerous correlated initiatives and campaigns that have successfully spread awareness on the subject. Earlier this month the bank sponsored a symposium titled ‘Vehicle Recalling and its role in Public Safety’, organized by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) aiming to introduce a vehicle recall system as a practice that can save lives of drivers and passengers.

Sohar International tireless efforts on the road safety subject have been rewarded with numerous accolades and awards. It was awarded the ‘Best Public Awareness Campaign Middle East Road Safety’ award for its ‘RakizWaSouq’ Road Safety Campaign at the IQPC Middle East - Qatar Transport Safety Awards and honoured by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) for its contributions towards raising awareness on road safety.

Over the years, Sohar International has supported a wide range of civic society organisations across the nation focussed in the wellbeing of the disabled, orphans, children, among other important segments of the society.

