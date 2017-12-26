Total Investment Value in Green Valley Real Estate Group Exceeds Expectations – Crosses 3.2 Billion

Green Valley, an established name in social and international markets, strives to maintain a global presence through established worldwide communities in different countries.

It's interesting to look back at the evolution of the real estate sector and marvel at the fact that Green Valley Real Estate has been immensely successful at keeping up with the global growth rate in this industry. The year 2017 can be counted as a successful year for Green Valley as the total investment skyrocketed and far exceeded the original estimate of 3.2 billion.

Green Valley, an established name in social and international markets, strives to maintain a global presence through established worldwide communities in different countries. As of 2017, the group owns a total of 42 real estate development projects spread across a number of countries. The Green Valley Group is considered as one of the biggest UAE investors in Morocco and Turkey with a combined investment of 2.1 billion for both the countries. Having already delivered two projects in Morocco, the investment value reached 356 million approximately. Whereas, Turkey saw the bigger proportion of the investment, valued at 1.1 billion. In addition to that, there are ongoing projects in Georgia, Bosnia, Lebanon, and Egypt, and previously in Syria.

The real estate development giant has three big projects currently under construction in United Arab Emirates with a value estimation of 178 million. Expansion plans are already under the pipeline for UAE. Mr. Wiaam Rabah, Chairman of Green Valley Real Estate Group said: “Our Company has been steadily building a solid track record of delivery since its inception in 2004. The total investment in year 2017 exceeded our expectations and we look forward to having another successful year in 2018. ”

In the quest to further strengthen Green Valley’s position in UAE, Turkey and Morocco amongst other countries, Emirati actor Dr. Habib Ghuloom al-Atta and his wife, Bahraini actress Haifa Hussein have been roped in to be the Ambassadors of Green Valley Real Estate Group. The stars will represent key projects to be launched by the company.