Zain Bahrain Launches the Kingdom’s First Interactive Smart Customer Service Solution ‘zBot’

zBot utilizes robotics and the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural language processing technologies (NLP).

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, announced the launch of zBot, an all-new interactive digital channel for smart customer service, making it the first telecoms operator to launch this innovative solution in the Kingdom.

The launch of zBot falls inline with Zain’s strategy to deliver an exceptional customer experience, investing in robotics technology within the customer care area to provide its customers with a reliable and fast Live Chat service where customers inquiries can be answered and fulfilled in a fully automated manner without the need of human interaction.

Available 24/7 in English language, the new zBot interactive channel offers its customers a range of fully automated services via Zain Bahrain’s portal and mobile application, including post-paid billing inquiries, pre-paid inquiries, mobile data usage details, the latest offers and promotion plans, managing accounts, purchasing smart devices from the online store and information on branch locations and opening hours, in addition to many unique features.

Commenting on the launch, Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, Zain Bahrain Chairman, said: “We are witnessing growing adoption across our digital channels in general and specifically the mobile application and live chat service, and thus we came up with this new addition to continue delivering superior customer experience.”

“zBot is a technologically advanced interactive customer care service which responds to the customers’ inquiries in a reliable and fast manner. Zain Bahrain is fully committed to continue its efforts in enriching our customer experience, offering them alternative solutions and platforms to fully service their needs and upscale their satisfaction rates and customer experience,” Shaikh Ahmed added.

Zain always aspires to new levels of excellence in all services it offers to its customers. Through the launch of this innovative channel, Zain affirms its continuous efforts in meeting its customers’ needs and aspirations, as well as delivering its promise to offer the best services and latest technologies.