Price of Football Club PSG Fan Token Doubles in Value As Messi Joins Team

The exciting news of the inevitable transfer of Argentina's Megastar Leo Messi to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club has created a new interesting play field for cryptocurrencies in sports as fan token nearly doubled in value reaching an all-time high at $52.

PSG Token Chart

Source: coinmarketcap.com

PSG Token Historical Data

The fan crypto token of PSG, (trading $41 at time of writing) was created to allow the beautiful game fans to buy the club's merchandise, vote on critical club decisions, and have a say in other club activities.

PSG token has a market cap of $52,973,352 USD, a circulating supply of 1,288,396 PSG coins, and a max. supply of 20,000,000 PSG coins, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

PSG Token Price Change

As soon as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that PSG deal, The token’s price skyrockted from around $2 to $44.

It's interesting to mention that other football clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal AC Milan have their own fan tokens.