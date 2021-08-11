  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Price of Football Club PSG Fan Token Doubles in Value As Messi Joins Team

Price of Football Club PSG Fan Token Doubles in Value As Messi Joins Team

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 11th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Price of Football Club PSG Fan Token Doubles in Value As Messi Joins Team
As soon as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that PSG deal, The token’s price skyrockted from around $2 to $44. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The fan crypto token of PSG, (trading $41 at time of writing) was created to allow the beautiful game fans to buy the club's merchandise, vote on critical club decisions, and have a say in other club activities

The exciting news of the inevitable transfer of Argentina's Megastar Leo Messi to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club has created a new interesting play field for cryptocurrencies in sports as fan token nearly doubled in value reaching an all-time high at $52.

Also Read$600 Million Stolen from Crypto Platform PolyNetwork, Hacker Returns Some$600 Million Stolen from Crypto Platform PolyNetwork, Hacker Returns Some

PSG Token Chart

PSG

Source: coinmarketcap.com

PSG Token Historical Data

The fan crypto token of PSG, (trading $41 at time of writing) was created to allow the beautiful game fans to buy the club's merchandise, vote on critical club decisions, and have a say in other club activities.

PSG token has a market cap of $52,973,352 USD, a circulating supply of 1,288,396 PSG coins, and a max. supply of 20,000,000 PSG coins, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Also Read$600 Million Stolen from Crypto Platform PolyNetwork, Hacker Returns SomeCrypto News Recap: Bitcoin Rebounds to Highest Since May, US Senators Brawl Over Crypto Tax

PSG Token Price Change

As soon as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that PSG deal, The token’s price skyrockted from around $2 to $44.

It's interesting to mention that other football clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal AC Milan have their own fan tokens.

Tags:Leo MessiParis Saint-GermainPSG

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...