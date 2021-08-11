$600 Million Stolen from Crypto Platform PolyNetwork, Hacker Return Some

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published August 11th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
The platform explained that the hacker has exploited some vulnerability in the system, which enabled the criminals to transfer the money from compromised wallets to their addresses and urged people to blacklist tokens from those addresses. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
In a very surprising move, the hacker returned some of the funds they stole!

On Wednesday, PolyNetwork, a decentralized finance platform, has announced losing an estimated $600 million in cryptocurrencies in what Reuters considered one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks.

How did it Happen?

The platform explained that the hacker has exploited some vulnerability in the system, which enabled the criminals to transfer the money from compromised wallets to their addresses and urged people to blacklist tokens from those addresses.

Responses from other Exchanges

Other crypto exchanges like Binance have rushed to show support and offer help by blacklisting tokens coming from the cybercriminal addresses.

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, commented:

Hacker Retunes Some Stolen Money

In a very surprising move, the hacker returned some of the funds they stole!

Until the time of writing, $4.8 million had been returned to the compromised addresses.

