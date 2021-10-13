Prince Harry, Meghan Join US Ethical Investment Firm

After stepping down as working members of the royal family last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they venturing into banking pledging to 'change the world' by joining a US ethical money manager as “impact partners”.

Prince Harry, Meghan Pledge to Change the World

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement that "We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face".

Ethic firm, which was founded in 2015, is committed to helping fund companies that address the defining issues of our time—such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy.

Teaming up with Prince Harry and Meghan, the New York-based fintech asset manager shared vision for a world in which all investing is sustainable investing can reach many millions around the globe.