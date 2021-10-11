Successful Business People Who Were Born in October

Reading stories of achievement by successful business people who have been able to accomplish great wealth and fame through their work is always a great way to get some inspiration.

Success is not easy. Even when some people have a relatively "easy" start, maintaining positive results in an increasingly competitive world needs a great deal of creativity as well as intelligence combined with determination.

In this article and for the sake of inspiration, we will shed light on ten well-known business people both in the region and the world, particularly ones who are celebrating their birthdays this month

1. William Boeing

Even though he left our world 65 years ago, the Michigan-born aviation pioneer is still remembered by millions of people who take flights abroad aircrafts made by the very company that bears his family name.

#OnThisDay in 1919, William Boeing and Eddie Hubbard made the first U.S. delivery of international airmail. https://t.co/WM8WeJ1MIN pic.twitter.com/RfBHhmMz3V — HistoryLink.org (@HistoryLink) March 3, 2021

William Boeing founded Pacific Aero Products Co. in 1916 with George Conrad Westervelt as "B & W", before the US navy made an order of 50 planes to take part in World War I, paving the way for today's leading Boeing to take over the aviation world on a global level.

William Boeing was born on the 1st of October 1881.

2. Ralph Lauren

Thanks to the fashion empire he founded in 1967, Ralph Lauren is now America's 102nd richest person with a wealth approaching 7.2 billion USD.

14 Oct 1939 Ralph Lauren was born. Businessman & fashion designer. https://t.co/YJjZKthOFb pic.twitter.com/laDH9SEKPp — George Costanza (@FeatOfStrength) October 14, 2017

His company became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 1997. Lauren was born on the 14th of October 1939.

3. Peter Thiel

The 54-years-old German-American entrepreneur is most known for his role in founding the famous FinTech company PayPal that has gained international acclaim for many years now.

With a wealth nearing $3.8 billion now, Thiel was the first outside investor in Facebook in 2004 with $500,000.

He was born in Frankfurt on the 11th of October 1967.

4. Jawed Karim

The Bangladeshi-German who is also an American citizen is the software engineer and internet entrepreneur behind the establishment of YouTube along with Steven Chen and Chad Hurley.

Even though he was only 26 years old when YouTube emerged in the world of tech, Jawed was the very first person to upload a video to the platform in 2005.

The first YouTube video ever published is officially 15 years old. The video by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim was published on April 23, 2005. pic.twitter.com/2rMBKcrgSy — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 23, 2020

Jawed Karim was born on the 28th of October 1979 now has more than $160 million.

5. Alice Walton

Meet Alice Walton: How America's wealthiest woman spends her Walmart fortune https://t.co/SvFIlWAzAB pic.twitter.com/SQ22jn3kiT — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) February 20, 2018

While many people might argue that Alice Walton had an easy, million-worth start in the business world, given the fact that she had inherited the fortune of massive US-based retailer Walmart in 2016 estimated around $11 billion, her success can be clearly seen in her ability to maximize her wealth up to near $65 billion by August 2021, ranking the 17th-richest person and the second richest woman in the world.

Alice, who is now 71 years old was born on the 7th of October 1949.

6. Huda Kattan

The American self-made make-up artist of Iraqi descent has acclaimed huge global recognition in the span of a few years, after launching her beauty brand Huda Beauty in 2013.

Huda Kattan built a billion-dollar cosmetics brand and is America's No. 37 richest self-made womanhttps://t.co/VrjzHiFLHh #SelfMadeWomen pic.twitter.com/sJm0ps53Vv — Forbes (@Forbes) July 15, 2018

Huda who was born on the 2nd of October 1983 has more than $510 million to her name, making her America's 37th richest woman.

7. Lojain Omran

While the Saudi TV presenter achieved fame through her appearance on MBC for many years, she has also been amongst the most followed internet influencers.

Lojain Omran receives $500,000 worth of diamonds at Cartier Dubai event https://t.co/FkyOMhpubN pic.twitter.com/LiV7KFonG9 — SAVEDOLLARS STORE (@NET____Business) October 6, 2016

Lojain who was born on the 26th of October 1977 told her audience in 2019 that most of her wealth has actually been the outcome of her 10-years old business in the real estate world and not her strong media presence.

8. Garret Camp

The Canadian entrepreneur is most known for being one of the co-founders of the world's most famous car-hailing app Uber.

Camp who was born in Calgary, Canada on the 4th of October 1978 has a degree in electrical engineering and has accumulated a wealth of around $3.9 billion.

9. Arash Ferdowsi

The 36-years old Iranian-American billionaire entrepreneur was the one who created the cloud storage software Dropbox.

Ferdowsi was born in Kansas on the 7th of October 1985 and has more than $1.1 billion to his name, according to Forbes.

10. Bibop Gresta

Born in Terni, Italy on the 23rd of October 1971, Gresta is the co-founder of Hyperloop Italia, which will introduce the hyperloop transportation technology to Italy in the coming years.

Bibop Gresta is now talking about how Hyperloop transportation system will change the way people travel. #AccentureDigiHack pic.twitter.com/numYiiMYns — Accenture Middle East (@Accenture_ME) November 26, 2016

Gresta is widely recognized as an activist in transhumanism and business ethics and has been featured as a public speaker in a number of international events.