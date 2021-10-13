Squid Game's Star Jung Ho-Yeon is Into Dogecoin!

Netflix's global hit Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon has revealed that she's obsessed with Dogecoin in an interview with Vogue Korea, YouTuber Matt Wallace claims.

Jung Ho-Yeon Embraces Dogecoin

“I just think it’s something the world needs right now. Whenever I look at the $DOGE memes it makes my heart full.” pic.twitter.com/4W01HBzhji — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 ✨ (@TOPDOGE007) October 10, 2021

The young supermodel who became fans' favorite in her debut role as Squid Game‘s Kang Sae-byeok loves the popular “doge” meme named “Dogecoin”.

The Shiba Inu-themed Dogecoin, which was invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, initially started as a joke but has had an interesting history of price pumps and flurries of trading activity. Like last year, Dogecoin skyrocketed 20% as Elon Musk tweeted this meme:

This is not the first nor the second time a celebrity shows the support that creates a fuzz about the meme-inspired coin, as Elon Musk made joked during his appearance as a guest on SNL if his Mother's Day gift would be Dogecoin; Musk replied with a yes LOL.

The self-proclaimed “Dogefather” went on even tweet that he's looking into accepting other currencies that don’t use this much energy, then he announced he's working with Doge developers, so maybe he wants to tackle the energy consumption problem of Doge, who knows what Musk might be thinking! As far as we’re concerned this whole thing might be a joke 👀.

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Last April, social media users planned to pump the value of cryptocurrency "Dogecoin" in response to the #Satoshibets movement.

At press time, DOGE traded 4.51% lower at $0.23 over 24 hours. On Friday, Netflix shares closed 0.13% higher at $632.66 in the regular session and fell 0.15% in the after-hours trading.