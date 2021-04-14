Qatar Airport Inks MoU to Improve Waste Management

Hamad International Airport (HIA), through MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) to develop and modernise the airport’s facilities by implementing effective methods of waste management.

The MoU outlines the collaboration between MATAR and MME for the management of different types of waste from HIA to the MME’s Domestic Solid Waste Management Centre (DSWMC). The objectives of the MoU include the development of an integrated system for waste separation, safe transportation, recycling and disposal of waste, and the promotion of environmental awareness and culture of sustainability at HIA.

Commenting on the occasion, Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at HIA, said: “We, at HIA, are committed to optimising our airport operations by improving our environmental performance. We are delighted to continue to contribute to Qatar’s National Vision 2030 pillar of environmental development by entering this strategic partnership with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment to further enhance our waste management systems.”

This collaboration between HIA and MME is another step by the airport to advance environmental sustainability, which HIA has continued to do so with various measures to reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and noise pollution.

Since 2014, HIA has showcased its commitment to environmental sustainability by pledging to improve carbon efficiency per traffic unit to 30 per cent by 2030. The airport has since observed a steady downward trend in overall CO2 emissions and has been certified at Level 3 by the Airport Council International’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

HIA’s sustainability measures also extend to waste water management. Most water used at the airport is directed to HIA’s dedicated waste water treatment plant, which returns the treated water for irrigating HIA’s landscape features. In 2018, HIA’s treatment plant was successful in recovering 93 per cent of waste water for re-use.

Qatar’s airport continually reviews its systems to identify areas of improvement for long-term efficiency and sustainability.