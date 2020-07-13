Qatar Airways Launches ‘1 Million Kilos’ Campaigns

Qatar Airways, the world’s largest cargo airline, is committed to helping people in need through its ‘1 Million Kilos’ campaign.

From July to the end of December, charities will be able to use the services of Qatar Airways Cargo to transport humanitarian aid and medical supplies all over the world, free of charge.

Such action is unprecedented in its scale. Qatar Airways is donating 1 million kilos of freight to selected customers around the world to give to the charities of their choice. This will allow the movement of medical equipment, humanitarian relief and essential products to where they are most needed, free of charge.

“This action was triggered by the Covid-19 crisis. The pandemic is a tragedy for millions of people, and we looked for ways how we, as an airline, could help those in the greatest difficulty. This solution – shipping 1 million kilos of cargo free of charge – is a firm commitment for QR Cargo. More than just words, we wanted to act and to adopt a comprehensive approach based on actions for the future,” said Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways.

‘1 Million Kilos’ is the first chapter in an ambitious sustainability project called We Qare. Built on the four fundamental pillars of sustainability (economy, environment, society and culture). We Qare is a series of concrete air cargo actions designed to create a positive impact on the industry and the world.

The history of the airfreight industry must change in line with the new challenges the world is facing. As the leading voice within the cargo market, QR Cargo is pioneering the future, sustainable and socially responsible air cargo industry.