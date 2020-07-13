Jordan: Oil Bill Falls 30.8 Percent in First-Third of 2020

The Kingdom's oil bill in the first-third of the year dropped by 30.8 per cent compared with the same period of 2019, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.



The value of the oil bill in the first four months of 2020 dropped to JD531 million, compared with JD767 million in the same period of 2019, according to the DoS monthly report cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Crude oil topped the list of Jordan's oil imports, amounting to JD254 million followed by diesel with JD105 million during the January-April period of 2020.

The Kingdom's total imports in the first third of the year dipped by 19 percent compared with the first four months of 2019 to JD3.7 billion.