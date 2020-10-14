Qatar: Expat Workers Start Arriving Amid The Easing of Restrictions On Work Visas

After an interval of more than six months due to the COVID-19 situation, the flow of new migrant workers to Qatar has resumed.



In line with the COVID-19 protocol, new recruitment of foreign workers to Qatar was stalled and the airport was shut in March. However, considering the growing demand for manpower, the government has started allotting visas for workers from selected countries since September.



Speaking to Qatar Tribune, Subair Komath Kandy, managing director of Indo Arab Recruitment, the firm that has been recruiting workers for reputed establishments in Qatar for the last 10 years, said: “The first batch of 30 workers from Kenya arrived in Doha on Sunday after an interval of six months. Visas were allotted for us in September and we are in the process of recruitment under the guidelines of government and in line with COVID-19 protocol. The workers will join their assignment after the quarantine period specified by the authorities.” According to informed sources, the flow of migrant workers will steadily increase in the coming days to meet the requirements of the labour market that boomed after the partial lifting of pandemic restrictions.



Anto Rocha, manager of Qatar Security & Guardian Services which has over 4,200 workers, said: “We are planning to recruit additional 1,000 employees within six months. Even during the peak of COVID-19, the government has given us all support to maintain workers in service sector, such as private security staff. Majority of our new employees are African nationals, especially from Kenya.”



A large number of skilled and unskilled workers who went on annual vacations and short-term visits are still stranded in different Asian countries, since air travel with these countries has not become normal.



“We were allotted 300 visas for different African countries and these workers will arrive in Doha in October in batches. The demand for service-oriented works, such as security staff, will rise in future and our sub-offices in Kenya’s Nairobi is ready for recruitment,” added Kandy, who has recruitment offices in different Asian and Africa countries.