Qatar Eyes Investment Opportunities in Ethiopia

Qatari businessmen are interested in exploring investment opportunities available in Ethiopia.

Qatari businessmen are interested in exploring investment opportunities available in Ethiopia, Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar al Kuwari has said.

He was speaking at the “Invest In Ethiopia” forum organised by the Ethiopian embassy in Qatar in Doha on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Qatar HE Metasebia Tadesse Woldegiorgis attended the forum along with a number of Qatari and Ethiopian businessmen.

The forum reviewed investment opportunities available in Ethiopia and ways of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the private sector of both countries.

Kuwari noted that Ethiopia can invest in Qatar’s various sectors, adding that the chamber hosts trade delegations from the African country to discuss with Qatari businessmen the possibility of establishing joint projects and partnerships.

He said Ethiopia enjoys distinguished geographical location in the Africa, terming it as a gateway to many neighbouring countries such as Sudan, Eretria, Kenya and Djibouti.

Cooperation areas are varied and time is appropriate to enhance our trade exchange, Kuwari added.

Metasebia affirmed that Qatar and Ethiopia have good relations in all fields, noting that their economic ties are developing thanks to both sides’ interest to cement joint cooperation.

He noted that a Qatari-Ethiopian Business Forum will be held next year to further enhance cooperation ties.

Delivering a presentation titled “Invest in Ethiopia”, Metasebia said his country has achieved high rate of growth during the past few years due to incentives and facilities offered by the government such as tax exemption.

Ethiopia is a promising investment destination, he said adding the country has developed infrastructure of roads, transport channels, shipping and communication.

“Qataris are invited to invest in various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, services, pharmaceuticals and building materials,” Metasebia said.