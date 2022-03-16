Qatar, Jordan Ink Air Services Agreement

Qatar and Jordan have signed an air services agreement in Doha, enabling Jordanian companies to connect to more global destinations, and opening airspaces for the Qatar Airways to fly to more destinations around the world.

The agreement was signed between the Chairman of General Authority of Civil Aviation Mohammed Al-Hajri, and the CEO of Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Haitham Misto, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The signing followed a meeting on enhancing aviation cooperation between Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, and Captain Haitham Misto, the Chief Commissioner and CEO, Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

The agreement exhibits the blossoming ties between Qatar and Jordan.

It's worth noting that bilateral trade between Qatar and Jordan has been witnessing significant improvements in recent years.

By the end of September 2021, Qatar’s investments in Jordan’s Stock Exchange hit $847 million. This made Qatar the seventh-largest stakeholder in Jordanian stocks in terms of ownership of securities by nationality.