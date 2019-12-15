Qatar Pledges to Support Lebanon in Its Most Economically Challenging Times

Qatar's Finance Minister Ali al-Emadi told delegates in Doha that his country will support Lebanon in one of its most economically challenging times in its history.

"Lebanon's economic and political stability is very important for the government and for the Middle East and so Qatar will always stand by Lebanon," Emadi said at the Doha Forum conference, according to Reuters.

Lebanon is one of the world's heaviest indebted countries and is also suffering from disruption from mass protests and a plunging lira.

Qatar has already pledged $50 million for youth jobs in Lebanon earlier this year.

The Doha Forum is a regular event held in Qatar that brings political figures, analysts and media to promote dialogue.

Among the attendees this year was Ivanka Trump, the US president's daughter.

Qatar has been under blockade by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt since June 2017.

There have been signs of a breakthrough in recent weeks, after the blockading states sent teams to the Gulf Cup in Qatar last month, while Doha sent a delegation to the GCC summit in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Reuters at the Doha Forum that there had been "small progress, just a little progress" between the Gulf states.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he wanted the Gulf states to patch up their differences.

"We hope they can work out their issues amongst them because I do think there are bigger regional security issues that everyone needs to be unified on," said Mnuchin.