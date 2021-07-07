Qatar Welcomes 1st Fleet of EV Buses from China

Qatar recently welcomed 10 pure electric buses from China’s Yutong Company, marking the first batch of Qatar's record-setting 741 EV (electric vehicle) buses order from Yutong.

At the celebration event, Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications performed the first-ever electric bus charging in Qatar. The arrival of this EV fleet represents a key step of Qatar's public transportation plan 2030, said the Minister.

Since receiving this order in November 2020, Yutong has coordinated with local governments, various production and service departments to ensure timely transportation amid the epidemic restrictions.

The electric buses are customized to the local transport needs and weather conditions, equipped with an efficient liquid cooling system and a 350-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery - the safest technology in hot climate. When fully charged, the bus provides an average reach range of over 200 km.

Yutong Bus has been working closely with the Qatar government and partners to aid the local green transformation. In the coming future, a KD factory will be established to realize localized design and manufacturing of EV buses that better suit the special geographic and climate conditions of Qatar.