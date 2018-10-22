Qatar's World Cup 2022 Contractors Provide Workers With $14.4 Million to Pay off Recruitment Fees

Contractors engaged on the 2022 FIFA World Cup projects have agreed to reimburse more than QR52.5 million to thousands of workers who paid recruitment fees prior to moving to Qatar. (Shutterstock)

Contractors engaged on the 2022 FIFA World Cup projects have agreed to reimburse more than QR52.5 million ($14.4m) to thousands of workers who paid recruitment fees prior to moving to Qatar.

Mahmoud Qutub, Workers' Welfare Executive Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), announced the figure during a conference organised by Qatar Chamber and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.

The conference discussed the labour law reforms in Qatar and the challenges and opportunities they threw at businesses.

Joining Qutub on the panel were Abdulla Y al Mulla from Qatar Insurance Company, Fahad Zainal from Qatar Financial Centre and Shaikha Amal al Thani from Qatar Foundation. The panel was moderated by Abdulaziz al Kuwari, Director of Legal Affairs Department, Qatar Chamber.

The SC has collaborated with local contractors to put money back in the pockets of workers.

"We engage with contractors to help them understand the benefit of reimbursing workers and to reiterate it is simply the right thing to do," Qutub said.

"We collaborate with contractors who share our vision and who want to be part of the journey towards 2022. We need them to understand how much workers may have to pay out of their own pocket and why this process is so important."

The project began in late 2017 and will lead to workers directly involved in Qatar 2022 infrastructure projects receiving QR39.4 million ($10.8m) over the next three years.

In addition, five SC contractors have agreed to reimburse more than 8,000 workers not engaged on Qatar 2022 projects, which will lead to a further QR13 million ($3.6m) of payments. In total, more than QR52.5 million will be reimbursed to workers.

Qutub said this project showed the SC's commitment to legacy was already making an impact four years before the tournament kicks off.