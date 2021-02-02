Russia Extends Flight Suspension with UK till February 16

Russia has extended the suspension of air service with the UK until 23:59 Moscow time on February 16 to protect public health, Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis centre was quoted as saying in a media report.

Russia suspended air service with the UK on December 22, 2020 after a new coronavirus strain was detected in that country, reported Russian news agency Tass.

The coronavirus situation in the UK is extremely difficult because of a mutated strain, which is said to be 70% more contagious and 30% more lethal, it added.

According to the latest statistics, around 103 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.2 million deaths have been reported.