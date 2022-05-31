Russia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supply to the Netherlands

Dutch energy company GasTerra said on Monday it had refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles, after which Gazprom notified it deliveries would stop from May 31 resulting in about 2 billion cubic meters of gas not received under the current contract.

"Dutch gas trader GasTerra has decided not to comply with Gazprom's one-sided payment requirements. These payment requirements are set out in a decree passed by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding payment for the supply of Russian gas. In response to GasTerra's decision, Gazprom declared to discontinue supply with effect from 31 May 2022," the company said.

The cessation of supplies by Gazprom means that in the period from now until October 1, 2022, the expiration date of the contract, about 2 billion cubic meters of contracted gas will not be supplied, it added.

The company added that it was unaware whether the European market would cope with the loss of these volumes without serious consequences.