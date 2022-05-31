  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Russia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supply to the Netherlands

Russia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supply to the Netherlands

Published May 31st, 2022 - 07:22 GMT
Russia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supply to the Netherlands
(Source: Shutterstock)

Dutch energy company GasTerra said on Monday it had refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles, after which Gazprom notified it deliveries would stop from May 31 resulting in about 2 billion cubic meters of gas not received under the current contract.

Also ReadRussia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supplies to Poland and BulgariaRussia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
Gazprom
Source: Twitter

"Dutch gas trader GasTerra has decided not to comply with Gazprom's one-sided payment requirements. These payment requirements are set out in a decree passed by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding payment for the supply of Russian gas. In response to GasTerra's decision, Gazprom declared to discontinue supply with effect from 31 May 2022," the company said.

The cessation of supplies by Gazprom means that in the period from now until October 1, 2022, the expiration date of the contract, about 2 billion cubic meters of contracted gas will not be supplied, it added.

The company added that it was unaware whether the European market would cope with the loss of these volumes without serious consequences. 

Also ReadRussia's Gazprom Suspends Gas Supplies to Poland and BulgariaRussia's Gazprom to Continue Shipments to Europe via Ukraine: Report
Tags:RussiaGazpromNetherlands

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 aninews.in All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...