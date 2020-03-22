Safe is the New Trend! Fashion Brands Venture into Production of Face Masks, Sanitizers

As clothing and cosmetics shops closed their doors, companies and manufactures decided to support the battle against coronavirus. In France, many local fragrance makers are contributing to these efforts in their own way. Christian Dior, Guerlain, and Givenchy are making hand sanitizers to fill the shortage in the markets. Their products will be delivered to the French government for free.

A local luxury clothing manufacturer in Piedmonte is producing masks to respond to the shortage in Italy, the European country hit worst by the coronavirus outbreak.

A report by AFP cited Fabrizio Sacco, director of the Piedmonte-based Miroglio factory saying: "Last week, we noticed a shortage in face masks, so we decided to act."

Graziella Baldin, a workshop chief at the firm's Alba-based factory, said: "We make around 500 masks per day."

Miroglio's workers, who put masks on their faces, have adapted to the health catastrophe in their country. They usually make luxury clothes for Elena Miro, a brand specializing in luxury plus size fashion.

"This mask can be used while working. It protects people who displace constantly because it creates a barrier that repels tiny droplets. It is not made according to medical standards, but it protects from saliva droplets," said Sacco.

"We had GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) cotton at our factories, so we thought to produce an anti-drop cloth and provide it to Piedmont, which showed great gratitude. We started production on Friday. We make 25,000 meters of this fabric per day, and then we turn it into masks," he explained.

"Basically, the drop that reaches the mask does not penetrate the fabric. The good thing about this mask is that we can wash it," Sacco said.

"The phone rings all the time. We are preparing ourselves, and we're going to buy this fabric from every source. Then we'll try to find more of it so we don't stop the mask production," he concluded.