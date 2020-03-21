A Working Mother in the Time of Corona

It’s March 21st, 2020. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus is still on the rise. The world’s most popular streets are empty. People are either quarantined or voluntairly isolating themselves. Universities, schools, and nurseries have been closed in various countries. Yet, some employees are still working either remotely or from their offices. A lot of these employees are mothers.

Some people believe that the term ‘working mother’ is redundant. And as a working mother who’s still performing her office job tasks remotely, during this critical period, while taking care of my 18 months old son, I couldn’t agree more!

For some, working from home might mean doing the job in a more relaxed environment. For a working mother, though, it is the complete opposite. A mother, working remotely from home, ends up doing two full-time jobs simultaneously!

A mother working from home is a walking proof of multitasking. She flips the pancakes in one hand, and responds to emails using the other. She doesn’t have the luxury to brainstorm new ideas in a tranquil room. She does that while changing dirty diapers of her baby who entertains her with kicks and shrieks, or while helping her kid with the math assignment.

Gone are the days when a working mother used to work at the office while listening to her favorite playlist. Now, she gets to explore the different tones a young child can produce.

It’s March 21st, 2020. It might be just another day for some, but for many people in some parts of the world, it’s mother’s day, and in other parts it’s the 22nd of March. So hats off to all the super mothers out there who are doubling their efforts during this challenging period; trying to take care of their beloved ones, and excelling at their jobs like they always do!