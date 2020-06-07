  1. Home
Safety is the New Trend: Arab Fashion Week 2020 Will Be Virtual!

Published June 7th, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
Due to coronavirus restrictions, other notable fashion weeks from around the world have also chosen to go online, such as the fashion weeks in London and Paris. (Shutterstock)
The Arab Fashion Council has recently announced that Arab Fashion Week (AFW) is going to be held online from June 24 to 26 of this year. The glamorous fashion event is going to stream live on AFW’s website, and shoppers will be able to directly purchase their luxury pieces with only a click of a button.

Jacob Abrian, CEO of the Arab Fashion Council, said in a released statement, “We are thrilled to be able to revolutionize the traditional calendar by adapting a new digital experience that best fits the global financial and digital trend…We consider this move as a victorious step to shape the future of the fashion system into a more consumer-conscious platform and sustainable culture.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, other notable fashion weeks from around the world have also chosen to go online, such as the fashion weeks in London and Paris. On the other hand, big fashion events like the Met Gala and the final for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers have unfortunately been canceled.

For more information on Arab Fashion Week and how you can stream the live shows please visit their website.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Scoop Empire 2020. All rights reserved.

