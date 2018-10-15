Salalah Port Resumes Operations as Storm Luban Weakens
On Thursday, the port had decided to "suspend all operations" due to the development of the tropical storm. (AFP)
Salalah port has received its first vessel at its container terminal, the port management announced, three days after suspending operations ahead of tropical storm Luban.
In a statement online, the Port of Salalah said, "We have started work gradually at the container terminal by receiving the first vessel this afternoon."
Read More
Iran, Oman to Boost Energy Ties
Oman's Manpower Takes a Shot at Democracy, but Will It Work?
On Thursday, the port had decided to "suspend all operations" due to the development of the tropical storm.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs