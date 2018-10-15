Salalah Port Resumes Operations as Storm Luban Weakens

On Thursday, the port had decided to "suspend all operations" due to the development of the tropical storm. (AFP)

Salalah port has received its first vessel at its container terminal, the port management announced, three days after suspending operations ahead of tropical storm Luban.



In a statement online, the Port of Salalah said, "We have started work gradually at the container terminal by receiving the first vessel this afternoon."

