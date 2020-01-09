Samsung, TR Ink $3.7 Billion Refinery Deal in Algeria

Samsung Engineering, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction and project management (EPC&PM) companies, and Técnicas Reunidas (TR) of Spain have signed a $3.7 billion contract with Sonatrach for the Hassi Messaoud (HMD) refinery project in Algeria.

The project was awarded with Técnicas Reunidas (TR) of Spain as joint venture partner and is located at Hassi Messaoud, 600 km southeast from the Algeria’s capital Algiers.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kamel Eddine Chikhi, Sonatrach President and CEO, Juan Lladó Arburúa TR Vice Chairman and CEO and Sungan Choi, Samsung Engineering President and CEO.

The refinery will process 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will be executed on an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) lump-sum turn-key basis for approximately 52 months.

The scope of work includes process & utility unit, crude distillation unit (CDU)/ vacuum distillation unit (VDU), continuous catalytic reforming (CCR) unit, isomerization, naphtha hydro-treating(NHT) unit, hydrodesulfurization (HDS) unit, hydrocracker unit (HCU) as well as utility systems.

Sonatrach roadmap is to invest heavily in petrochemicals as well as in oil and gas development, which will give Samsung Engineering the opportunity to be part of Sonatrach’s value chain from the very beginning of the process.

Samsung Engineering is confident that the HMD refinery project will be completed with excellence, since refinery is one of the company's flagship products. Samsung has successfully completed many refinery projects globally in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Algeria with excellent experience and superior technology.

In addition, Samsung Engineering will execute the HMD refinery project with TR as JV partner, who is also cooperating in other on-going project. The mutual familiarity with TR reduces risk and maximizes synergy for the HMD refinery project.

Samsung Engineering’s President and CEO Sungan Choi stated:” Samsung Engineering is honoured to be trusted again by Sonatrach as a contractor. Our expertise in refinery projects and know-how of the region, will secure a state of the art refinery for Algeria.”