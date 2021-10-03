Apple Allows Users to Rate Its Preinstalled Apps

Apple has quietly left limitations to rate and write reviews about its own preinstalled apps on the app store after blocking public feedback for years.

Already some classic feedback for the Compass, Stocks, Weather and Calculator teams :P pic.twitter.com/B6fcxW8nI1 — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) September 29, 2021

Before that, users were only allowed to rate or review only the apps that they can optionally install.

While the Apple-built-in ones like Music, News, Mail, Maps, or Calculator were unavailable for rating.

This had raised many concerns throughout the years as many users and developers wonder if Apple was actually afraid of competitive pressure with other apps.