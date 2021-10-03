  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Apple Allows Users to Rate Its Preinstalled Apps

Apple Allows Users to Rate Its Preinstalled Apps

Published October 3rd, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
Apple Allows Users to Rate Its Preinstalled Apps
Apple-built-in ones like Music, News, Mail, Maps, or Calculator were unavailable for rating. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Before that, users were only allowed to rate or review only the apps that they can optionally install.

Apple has quietly left limitations to rate and write reviews about its own preinstalled apps on the app store after blocking public feedback for years.

Also ReadApple, Tesla Suppliers Halt Production in ChinaApple, Tesla Suppliers Halt Production in China

Before that, users were only allowed to rate or review only the apps that they can optionally install.

apple

Also ReadApple, Tesla Suppliers Halt Production in ChinaiPhone 13: Everything Apple Announced in UAE Prices

While the Apple-built-in ones like Music, News, Mail, Maps, or Calculator were unavailable for rating.

This had raised many concerns throughout the years as many users and developers wonder if Apple was actually afraid of competitive pressure with other apps.

Tags:Apple

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...