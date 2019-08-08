Saudi, American Energy Ministers Discuss the Condition of the Oil Market

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed on Tuesday the condition of the oil market and the Kingdom’s keenness to stabilize it.





The meeting in Washington was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan.

The officials also expressed concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf.

"The meeting... dealt with the two countries' concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf. We affirmed our determination to work together to ensure the security of global energy supplies," al-Falih said in a series of tweets.

He affirmed the commitment of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-member producers to coordinate output and strive to balance the oil market.

The discussions also focused on bilateral relations between Riyadh and Washington and investment opportunities in the energy, climate and industry sectors.