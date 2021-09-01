  1. Home
Saudi Arabia's GDP Logs 1.5 Percent Rise in Q2

Published September 1st, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Saudi Arabia’s total profits hit soared 85% hitting $66 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, while total expenditures stood at SR252.7 billion, an increase of 4% y-o-y. (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product (GDP) has registered a positive growth rate rebounding up by 1.5% in Q2/2021 compared to Q2/2020, according to a report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Saudi Arabia's GDP

Source: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s total profits hit soared 85% hitting $66 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, while total expenditures stood at SR252.7 billion, an increase of 4% y-o-y.

Also, KSA logged a budget deficit of $1.2 billion in Q2.

IMF Projections for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's economy is poised to grow by 2.4% this year, according to The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast. The kingdom's economy shrank 4.1% in 2020 due to the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and ailing oil prices.

 

