Saudi Arabia: Aramco To Update Gasoline Prices On Monthly Basis

Saudi Aramco announced the updated gasoline prices in Saudi Arabia starting Sunday. Gasoline 91 will be sold at SAR 1.55 per liter, while gasoline 95 will be priced at SAR 2.11 per liter.



From now on, domestic gasoline prices will be monthly updated on the 10th day of every month.

The new prices will come into effect on the following day.



It also said that local prices of gasoline are subject to change due to changes in export prices from the Kingdom to international markets