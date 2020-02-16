  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Arabia: Aramco To Update Gasoline Prices On Monthly Basis

Saudi Arabia: Aramco To Update Gasoline Prices On Monthly Basis

Published February 16th, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
Saudi Arabia: Aramco To Update Gasoline Prices On Monthly Basis
The new prices will come into effect on the following day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Domestic gasoline prices will be monthly updated on the 10th day of every month.

Saudi Aramco announced the updated gasoline prices in Saudi Arabia starting Sunday. Gasoline 91 will be sold at SAR 1.55 per liter, while gasoline 95 will be priced at SAR 2.11 per liter.

From now on, domestic gasoline prices will be monthly updated on the 10th day of every month.

The new prices will come into effect on the following day.

It also said that local prices of gasoline are subject to change due to changes in export prices from the Kingdom to international markets

Egypt Seeks Bolstering Cooperation With Aramco
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Drastically Due to Coronavirus

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...