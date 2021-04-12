Saudi Arabia: BIHG Announces Major Appointments

Binladin International Holding Group (BIHG) has announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Balaji Prasad as the new Group Chief Financial Officer and Roberto Liuzza as the Chief Organisation Excellence Officer.

The parent company of Saudi Binladin Group, the largest construction conglomerate in the kingdom, BIHG said the appointments of Prasad and Liuzza are recent ones made at a senior level to overhaul the organisation's governance and operations.

Other appointments included Ahmed Al Sanie as Group Managing Director; Abdulrahman Bajunaid as CEO of Real Estate; and Samer Khawashki as CEO of Investments over the past year, said the statement from the company.

An industry veteran, Prasad brings with him 24 years of experience across the region with focus on debt restructuring, corporate turnaround, business transformation and complex fund raising, across diverse industries such as contracting, real estate, manufacturing, trading and oil and gas.

Past appointments include CFO of Abu Dhabi-listed developer Manazel as well as leadership positions in blue-chip companies such as Tyco Reliance Industries, Pentair, Sobha Group, KEF Holdings and Suhail Bahwan Group as well as IndianOil.

Liuzza has 27 years of experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Far East in complex transformation and turnarounds across various industries, with an emphasis on performance improvement, strategic planning and change management.

His past appointments include as Senior Director of Corporate Strategic Planning at BHC, and senior positions in primary management consulting firms (namely Booz & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton and Accenture), serving blue-chip MNEs, government institutions, industry regulators, and private equity funds.

Established in 2019, BIHG oversees and manages the affairs of numerous subsidiaries across its portfolio, including SBG, one of the world's largest contractors.