Saudi Aramco to Sell 49 Percent Stake In Oil Pipelines

State oil giant Saudi Aramco said it has reached a $12.4 billion agreement to sell a 49 per cent stake in its pipelines to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG), one of the world’s leading energy infrastructure investors.

The transaction represents a continuation of Aramco’s strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders.

It also reinforces Aramco’s role as a catalyst for attracting significant foreign investment into the kingdom and optimising its assets through a lease-and-lease-back agreement involving its stabilised crude oil pipeline network.

As part of the transaction, a newly-formed Aramco subsidiary, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period.

In return, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the stabilized crude oil that flows through the network, backed by minimum volume commitments.

As per the deal, Aramco will hold a 51% majority stake in the new company and the EIG-led consortium will hold a 49% stake, said the statement from Aramco.

As per the deal, the state oil giant will continue to retain full ownership and operational control of its stabilized crude oil pipeline network. The transaction will not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes that are subject to production decisions issued by the kingdom.

Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said: "This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program. We are capitalizing on new opportunities that also align strategically with the kingdom’s recently-launched Shareek program. Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this transaction, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders."

"Additionally, our long-term partners in this venture will benefit from investment in one of the world’s most robust energy infrastructures. Moving forward, we will continue to explore opportunities that underpin our strategy of long-term value creation," he stated.

The long-term investment by EIG and other institutional investors underscores the compelling investment opportunity represented by Aramco’s globally-significant pipeline assets, the company’s long-term outlook and the attractiveness of the kingdom as a desirable investment destination for international investors.

Senior VP (Corporate Development) Abdulaziz M. Al Gudaimi said: "In addition to strengthening our balance sheet, this deal sets a new benchmark for infrastructure transactions both regionally and internationally. It is a vote of confidence in our long-term outlook by EIG and other heavyweights in the investment world and reflects the significant progress we are making in our portfolio optimization program."

"This transaction unlocks value from our assets and strengthen Aramco’s resilience, agility and ability to respond to changing market dynamics," he noted.

EIG’s Chairman & CEO R. Blair Thomas said: "We are honoured to partner with Aramco, an undisputed industry leader, on this landmark transaction. Aramco’s oil pipeline network is a marquee global infrastructure asset."

"We look forward to investing in this infrastructure which is critical to the global economy, and to driving value for our institutional investors worldwide," he added.