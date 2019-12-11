Saudi Arabia: Expats Fees, Taxes to Remain Unchanged in 2020

Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan has assured that the Saudi government has no intention to change expatriates fees, in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia has made resounding achievements in 2019, while expressing the hope of seeing more growth in 2020, noting that the government’s objective is very clear, and aims to enable the private sector, being a key partner to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.



He further explained that the government would work on ensuring more financing opportunities for the small and medium enterprises.



On the taxes, Al-Jadaan confirmed that the government will not impose new taxes or fees before conducting an extensive study about their financial and socioeconomic impact, in addition to their impact on the as well as its impact on the Kingdom’s competitiveness.