Saudi Arabia the First to Benefit From UberTaxi Service in the GCC

Uber Saudi Arabia has launched the UberTaxi service in the Kingdom, offering convenient and seamless taxi rides via the Uber app at the tap of a button.





Saudi Arabia is the first market in the GCC region to benefit from the UberTaxi service and the move is testament to Uber’s dedication to the Kingdom in further advancing the mobility system and serving the needs of its cities, taxi companies and riders.

Uber aims to enhance mobility options across the Kingdom and contribute towards its growth and modernization through its services, in line with the National Transformation Program, one of which its initiatives is improving the quality of urban transportation services.

While Saudi Arabia has one of the largest road networks in the world connecting major cities and providing extensive means to transport passengers, UberTaxi’s launch serves as further investment in the Kingdom, and offers Uber riders an additional reliable and affordable option to move in and around their cities.

Commenting on Uber’s strategic move, Mohammad Gazzaz, General Manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia, said: “I am delighted to announce the arrival of UberTaxi in the Kingdom. We are excited to be tapping into local modes of transport so more riders and drivers can benefit from our technology. Our new service is aligned with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program, specifically on improving the quality of transportation networks across the Kingdom. Through this launch, we hope to further support the development of transportation services, and be a part of the Kingdom’s future transportation network.”

UberTaxi can be accessed through the Uber app as another choice in service in addition to UberX. The rider will then be matched to the nearest taxi in the exact same way they are matched with any other service on Uber. Currently, thousands of taxi drivers have already been on-boarded on the application, and have started accepting trips.

Both riders and drivers will be able to benefit from the same safety features available across all other Uber products including features such as trip sharing which allows drivers and riders to share details with friends and family during the trip, speed alerts, a feature which reminds drivers to drive within the posted speed limits, the emergency button which connects riders or drivers to emergency assistance whenever needed, and caller anonymisation where riders and drivers are able to call each other while maintaining the privacy of their number. Taxi drivers will also benefit from the same privileges provided to all Uber drivers.

Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi recently stated the Kingdom is a top-priority market for Uber in the GCC, and hence the launch of UberTaxi is a significant milestone for the brand in making reliable transportation affordable for residents and visitors across the Kingdom.

Taxi drivers interested in joining the Uber network can visit the following link to learn more about the terms and conditions: https://www.uber.com/sa/en/drive.