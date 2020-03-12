Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Europe over COVID-19 Outbreak

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended travel to more countries, including the European Union, over coronavirus fears, according to reports on Thursday.

In addition to the EU, the decision includes Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia.



At the time of writing, no coronavirus cases have yet been confirmed in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti or Eritrea, according to a COVID-19 tracking website by John Hopkins University researchers.



Some coronavirus-afflicted countries, such as the United States, were not subjected to flight restrictions by the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia also suspended passenger traffic through all land crossings with Jordan. Commercial and cargo traffic is still allowed, in addition to the passage of exceptional humanitarian cases.

The decision excludes Filipino and Indian health workers in the kingdom, and evacuation, shipping and trade trips taking necessary precautions.



Saudi Arabia has 45 coronavirus cases.