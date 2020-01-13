Saudi Arabia To Host The International Petroleum Technology Conference For The First Time

Preparations are underway in Saudi Arabia to organize the first ever global conference aimed at discussing the multiplicity of specialties, technologies and developments taking place in the oil and energy sector.

The 12th edition of the two-day International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) 2020 will take place on January 13 at the Dhahran EXPO in Dhahran, with Saudi Aramco serving as the exclusive host organization.

It will be held under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

It will be the first multidisciplinary international conference and exhibition for oil and gas to be held in the Kingdom, with more than 8,000 participants expected at the landmark event.

IPTC is a collaborative effort among the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

The conference will be launched under the theme “Vision to Prosperity: A New Energy Era Emerges,” which reflects the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It will focus on the ongoing efforts in the oil industry to make the global and Saudi energy vision a reality.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision has been linked to the new energy era that depends on traditional and nontraditional resources, clean energy and the fourth industrial revolution.