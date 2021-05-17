Saudi Arabia to Launch ‘Made in Saudi’ International Marketing Campaign

Saudi Arabia plans to launch an international marketing campaign for the “Made in Saudi” program targeting global markets, Asharq Business reported.



The ambitious program reflects the efforts of both public and private sector agencies to transform the Kingdom into a pioneering industrial power, said the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef.



Encouraging local manufacturing has become an urgent necessity for the country in creating jobs, boosting export capacity and improving the balance of payments, he said.



Gulf governments have stepped up efforts to manufacture more goods at home in the wake of a pandemic that exposed the vulnerability of the region to global supply chain disruptions.