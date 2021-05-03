Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on citizens from May 17

An official source from Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said that the suspension of foreign travel for Saudi citizens will lifted and land, sea, and airports fully opened from 1am May 17, and based on the competent health authorities’ evaluation.

The decision to relax travel procedures will apply to the following categories, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA), citing a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA):

First: Immunized citizens who received two full doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as those who received one dose, provided that 14 days have passed since they were vaccinated with the first dose, and as confirmed by the data displayed on Tawakkalna App.

Second: Citizens who have recovered from the Coronavirus, provided that they have spent less than six months since they were infected, and as confirmed by the data displayed on Tawakkalna App.

Third: Citizens under the age of 18 years, provided that they submit an insurance policy before travel approved by the Saudi Central Bank, covering the risks of Covid-19 outside Saudi Arabia, and according to the instructions announced by the relevant authorities.

This category will be subjected to home quarantine after returning to Saudi Arabia for a period of seven days, provided that a PCR test is taken at the end of the quarantine period, while persons under the age of eight years are exempt from the PCR test. This category is subject to amendment according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

The source added that all precautionary and preventive measures related to travel are subject to continuous evaluation by the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), and according to the developments of the pandemic.

The source urged travellers to observe all procedures and restrictions imposed by other countries, in order to avoid any difficulties they may face, and the need to take caution when travelling to high-risk countries, where the disease is spreading at a high rate, according to what is announced periodically by the competent authorities.