  Saudi Arabia: Only Vaccinated People Can Enter Govt, Private Offices Starting Aug 1

Saudi Arabia: Only Vaccinated People Can Enter Govt, Private Offices Starting Aug 1

Published May 19th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Saudi Arabia: Only Vaccinated People Can Enter Govt, Private Offices Starting Aug 1
Saudi Arabia's health ministry said it has administered more than 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
It will also be required to enter any education institutions and use public transport, it added.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory from August 1 to enter any government and private establishments as well as to use public transport.

Vaccination will be required to "enter any government or private establishments" as well as to access any entertainment or sports activities, the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

It will also be required to enter any education institutions and use public transport, it added.

Saudi Arabia's health ministry said it has administered more than 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

On Monday, the government permitted citizens immunized against Covid-19 to travel abroad.

The interior ministry said three categories of people would be considered immunized -- those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior to travel, and people who have recovered from the infection within the previous six months.

