EU to Impose 11.1 Percent Anti-Dumping Duties on MEG Saudi Petchems Product



The anti-dumping duties on MEG imports from Saudi Arabia are estimated at 11.1 percent, the financial news site reported, citing a document.



The companies affected by the new levy include Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. (Yansab), Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. (Saudi Kayan), Eastern Petrochemical Co. (Sharq), Saudi Yanbu Petrochemical Co. (Yanpet), Arabian Petrochemical Co. (Petrokemya), and Jubail United Petrochemical Co. (JUPC).



The original anti-dumping probe into Saudi and US MEG exports began in October 2020, Argaam said. It followed a petition from European ethylene glycol producers, which represent a quarter of total producers.



In December 2019, India also started an anti-dumping probe into imports of MEG from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, and Singapore, Argaam said.



Monoethylene glycol is used to make polyester fibers and film as well as engine coolant.