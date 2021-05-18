  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. EU to Impose 11.1 Percent Anti-Dumping Duties on MEG Saudi Petchems Product

EU to Impose 11.1 Percent Anti-Dumping Duties on MEG Saudi Petchems Product

Published May 18th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
EU to Impose 11.1 Percent Anti-Dumping Duties on MEG Saudi Petchems Product
The original anti-dumping probe into Saudi and US MEG exports began in October 2020, Argaam said. It followed a petition from European ethylene glycol producers, which represent a quarter of total producers. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The anti-dumping duties on MEG imports from Saudi Arabia are estimated at 11.1 percent

The European Commission (EC) announced proposed anti-dumping duties on monoethylene glycol (MEG) imports from Saudi Arabia and the US, Argaam reported.

Also ReadEU Buys Extra 1.8 Billion BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine DosesEU Buys Extra 1.8 Billion BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine Doses

 


The anti-dumping duties on MEG imports from Saudi Arabia are estimated at 11.1 percent, the financial news site reported, citing a document.

The companies affected by the new levy include Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. (Yansab), Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. (Saudi Kayan), Eastern Petrochemical Co. (Sharq), Saudi Yanbu Petrochemical Co. (Yanpet), Arabian Petrochemical Co. (Petrokemya), and Jubail United Petrochemical Co. (JUPC).


The original anti-dumping probe into Saudi and US MEG exports began in October 2020, Argaam said. It followed a petition from European ethylene glycol producers, which represent a quarter of total producers.

In December 2019, India also started an anti-dumping probe into imports of MEG from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, and Singapore, Argaam said.

Monoethylene glycol is used to make polyester fibers and film as well as engine coolant.

Also ReadEU Buys Extra 1.8 Billion BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine DosesRising Concern Surrounding EU Economy Due to Deteriorating Tourism, Aviation Sectors
Tags:EUpetrochemicals

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...