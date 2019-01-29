Saudi Arabia Releases 10 Businessmen from Detention

Ethiopian-born billionaire Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi was reportedly among those set free. (Twitter)

Saudi authorities have released 10 businessmen from detention, according to an activist group on Tuesday.

"The authorities have released ten of the Ritz-Carlton [Hotel] detainees in the past two days," the so-called Prisoners of Conscience group said on Twitter.

The activist group said Ethiopian-born billionaire Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi was among those set free.

There was no comment from Saudi authorities on the report.

On Monday, the Ethiopian television confirmed that al-Amoudi had been freed by Riyadh.

In November 2017, Saudi authorities arrested dozens of businessmen and princes on corruption allegations and held them in the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.

Over the past months, Riyadh released a number of them after financial settlements worth 400 billion riyals ($107 billion).