Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel To and From India, Brazil, Argentina

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in those countries.



The kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in its circular that people with travel history to any of these countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the kingdom have also been banned.

It said it was "suspending travel to and from the following countries (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom."

“Passengers who have official government invitations are excluded from above,” the GACA circular said