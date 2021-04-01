Saudi Arabia: Unemployment Rate Falls to 12.6 Percent in Q4

The General Authority for Statistics said it "took a closer look at the group of Saudi unemployed in order to inform policymakers and the general public and to produce additional labor market indicators for Saudi Arabia."
It said 93% of survey respondents said they would accept a job in the private sector, but many unemployed Saudis would reject jobs with long commutes.
Boosting private sector growth is at the centre of the kingdom's Vision 2030 to diversify the Arab world's largest economy away from oil and create jobs.
On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler and architect of Vision 2030, announced a programme for private sector companies to invest 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) in the local economy by 2030, with oil giant Aramco and its subsidiary SABIC contributing 60% of the total.