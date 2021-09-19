  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Saudi Conglomerate Algosaibi Seeks to Rebuild After $7.5 Billion Debt Deal

Saudi Conglomerate Algosaibi Seeks to Rebuild After $7.5 Billion Debt Deal

Published September 19th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Saudi Conglomerate Algosaibi Seeks to Rebuild After $7.5 Billion Debt Deal
The Saudi Conglomerate, knowing publically as AHAB, has planned to pay off the debts, totaled SR28 billion, by contributing 90 percent of its assets, with the rest restructured in order to carry on operating. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Citigroup, BNP Paribas among creditors and global banks that are promised to get partially repaid.

After more than a decade of legal battles, The Saudi Algosaibi family has reached a deal with creditors to settle the $7.5 billion debt by keeping most of their company’s operating businesses eyeing going back to the credit market, according to Bloomberg.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia to Locally Produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer Saudi Arabia to Locally Produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer

The Saudi Conglomerate, knowing publically as AHAB, has planned to pay off the debts, totaled SR28 billion, by contributing 90 percent of its assets, with the rest restructured in order to carry on operating.

AHAB has received approval from the commercial court in Dammam to restructure the largest family debt case in the history of Saudi Arabia in what is considered as the first major test for the kingdom’s new bankruptcy law.

Citigroup, BNP Paribas among creditors and global banks that are promised to get partially repaid.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia to Locally Produce AstraZeneca, Pfizer UAE's GII to Acquire Stake in Saudi Health Company
Tags:Saudi ArabiaAlgosaibi FamilyAHAB

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...