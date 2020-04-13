Saudi G20: Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors to Discuss COVID-19 Global Challenges

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet under the Saudi G20 Presidency on Wednesday to continue to discuss and take urgent actions to address the global challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement released by the G20 Saudi Secretariat said.

"Given the circumstances, G20 meetings are currently held virtually, and more frequently, as G20 member countries take urgent measures to provide support to people and businesses, safeguard the stability of the global economy and financial markets, restore confidence, and prevent deep and prolonged negative economic impacts," said the statement.

Traditionally, the April G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting is held in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Spring Meetings, it said.

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan and Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, will hold a press conference after Wednesday's meeting to highlight its outcomes, including the progress on implementing the pledges made by the G20 leaders at their extraordinary virtual summit last month, it added.

During their last meeting, the G20 Finance Ministers agreed during a conference call to prepare a common strategy to overcome the coronavirus crisis.